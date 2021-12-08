SC sentences Premchai to 2 years 6 months in prison without parole for poaching, hunting

The court also ordered Premchai to pay a compensation of THB2 million.
Premchai’s penalty has been reduced slightly from the previous verdict of two years and 14 months imprisonment.
Two of Premchai’s accomplices, Yong Dodkrua and Thanee Thummat, were given two years and nine months in jail and two years and 13 months in jail, both without parole, respectively.
Many were closely watching the verdict as it would affect equality in Thai society.
Published : December 08, 2021
By : THE NATION
