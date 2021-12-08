Wed, December 08, 2021

in-focus

SC sentences Premchai to 2 years 6 months in prison without parole for poaching, hunting

The Supreme Court sentenced Italian-Thai Development CEO Premchai Kanasutra to two years and six months in prison without parole for poaching and hunting in Thung Yai Naresuan Wildlife Sanctuary in February 2018, the Thong Pha Phum Provincial Court reported on Wednesday.

The court also ordered Premchai to pay a compensation of THB2 million.

Premchai’s penalty has been reduced slightly from the previous verdict of two years and 14 months imprisonment.

SC sentences Premchai to 2 years 6 months in prison without parole for poaching, hunting

Two of Premchai’s accomplices, Yong Dodkrua and Thanee Thummat, were given two years and nine months in jail and two years and 13 months in jail, both without parole, respectively.

Many were closely watching the verdict as it would affect equality in Thai society.

Related stories:

Related News

Published : December 08, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

GPO expected to release new Aids drugs by 2022-end

Published : Dec 08, 2021

Govt preparing New Year gifts for people: spokesman

Published : Dec 08, 2021

Over 80% the people in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Khon Kaen, Chonburi, Songkhla fully vaccinated

Published : Dec 08, 2021

Food delivery market value expected to reach THB7.9 billion in 2022: Kasikorn Research

Published : Dec 08, 2021

Latest News

Stocks resume rally for third day; bonds slide

Published : Dec 08, 2021

IOC president defends handling of Peng Shuai case, downplays effect of diplomatic boycott

Published : Dec 08, 2021

Tiger Woods announces he will return to competitive golf next week

Published : Dec 08, 2021

GPO expected to release new Aids drugs by 2022-end

Published : Dec 08, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.