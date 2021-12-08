All eyes on Premchai case with Supreme Court verdict expected today

Here’s the timeline of the case:

February 4, 2018: Thung Yai Naresuan Wildlife Sanctuary officials investigate the sound of gunfire in Huai Pachee forest.

February 5, 2018: The carcass of a black leopard is found.

February 6, 2018: Premchai and his accomplices are arrested by wildlife sanctuary officials. They were later granted bail of THB150,000 per person.

The hashtag #เสือดำต้องไม่ตายฟรี (black leopards will not die for free) goes viral among netizens.

March 2, 2018: Prime suspect Premchai gives his testimony for the first time.

March 13, 2018: A prosecutor files nine charges against Premchai.

April 30, 2018: The prosecutor files six charges against his accomplices.

June 6, 2018: Premchai’s lawyer files a request to change the court.

November 23, 2018: Former Thung Yai Naresuan Wildlife Sanctuary chief Wichian Chinnawong, who had arrested Premchai, receives a reward from the United Nations.

November 27, 2018: The Thong Pha Phum Provincial Court summons 32 prosecutors for investigation.

December 19, 2018: An investigation of 17 defendants starts.

December 26, 2018: The investigation ends.