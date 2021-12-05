Badly injured baby elephant found in Chanthaburi responding well to treatment

The unfortunate little creature was then taken to Nong Nooch Tropical Garden in Chonburi province on Thursday to be cared for by a veterinarian team from Pattaya’s Nern Plub Wan Animal Hospital.

(Related story: 3-month-old female elephant in intensive care after being shot in thigh, caught in snare)

A veterinarian told reporters on Saturday that the young elephant is gradually recovering and responding well to her caretakers. The veterinarians have built her a temporary foam prosthetic to support her injured ankle, which is being constantly medicated, cleaned and given laser treatment to reduce pain and accelerate tissue regeneration.

The team says that Fah Sai needs to be monitored closely and her blood samples tested regularly to ensure there is no infection.

Related news: