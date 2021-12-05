Tue, December 07, 2021

Badly injured baby elephant found in Chanthaburi responding well to treatment

The three-month-old wild elephant found in Chanthaburi late last month with severe leg injuries is showing positive signs of recovery, a veterinarian said on Saturday.

“Fah Sai”, formerly known as “Kwak Rak”, was found with eight horrific gunshot wounds on her front left thigh and an almost torn off right ankle from a snare one week ago in Chanthaburi’s Khao Sib Ha Chan National Park area.

The unfortunate little creature was then taken to Nong Nooch Tropical Garden in Chonburi province on Thursday to be cared for by a veterinarian team from Pattaya’s Nern Plub Wan Animal Hospital.

A veterinarian told reporters on Saturday that the young elephant is gradually recovering and responding well to her caretakers. The veterinarians have built her a temporary foam prosthetic to support her injured ankle, which is being constantly medicated, cleaned and given laser treatment to reduce pain and accelerate tissue regeneration.

The team says that Fah Sai needs to be monitored closely and her blood samples tested regularly to ensure there is no infection.

