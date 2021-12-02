3-month-old female elephant in intensive care after being shot in thigh, caught in snare

The unfortunate little creature, called “Kwak Rak”, was immediately sent to Pattaya’s Nong Nooch Tropical Garden for intensive treatment.
She is presently receiving special care and close monitoring by a Si Racha district veterinary team due to her young age and severe injuries.
Nong Nooch Tropical Garden has a fully equipped nursery area with elephant caretakers to watch over Kwak Rak around the clock, including getting other female adult elephants to nurse her.
There was no word as yet about who could have been responsible for such a terrible deed or whether officials are conducting an investigation.
For now, veterinarians are striving to keep Kwak Rak alive.
Published : December 02, 2021
By : THE NATION
