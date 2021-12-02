Tue, December 07, 2021

in-focus

3-month-old female elephant in intensive care after being shot in thigh, caught in snare

A three-month-old female wild elephant was found with eight horrific gunshot wounds on her front left thigh and an almost-torn-off front right ankle from a snare on Sunday in Chanthaburi’s Khao Sib Ha Chan National Park.

The unfortunate little creature, called “Kwak Rak”, was immediately sent to Pattaya’s Nong Nooch Tropical Garden for intensive treatment.

She is presently receiving special care and close monitoring by a Si Racha district veterinary team due to her young age and severe injuries.

Nong Nooch Tropical Garden has a fully equipped nursery area with elephant caretakers to watch over Kwak Rak around the clock, including getting other female adult elephants to nurse her.

3-month-old female elephant in intensive care after being shot in thigh, caught in snare

There was no word as yet about who could have been responsible for such a terrible deed or whether officials are conducting an investigation.

For now, veterinarians are striving to keep Kwak Rak alive.

Related news:

3-month-old female elephant in intensive care after being shot in thigh, caught in snare 3-month-old female elephant in intensive care after being shot in thigh, caught in snare

Related News

Published : December 02, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Police crackdown on human trafficking gang in Tak

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Thailand recorded 3,525 Covid-19 cases and 31 deaths on Tuesday.

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Cold to cool weather in upper Thailand, less rains in the South

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Prayut urges people to ‘be aware’ but not panic over Thailand’s first Omicron case

Published : Dec 06, 2021

Latest News

Baht strengths as dollar responds to Feds moves on quantitative easing

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Gold price stands still

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Police crackdown on human trafficking gang in Tak

Published : Dec 07, 2021

SET expected to rise on good news of Omicron Covid-19 variant, rising oil price

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.