Injured wild elephant stomps KomChadLuek reporter to death in Chanthaburi

Patarapol “Lotter” Maneeorn, a veterinarian with the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, had discovered the injured elephant in October and warned the animal would charge at all moving objects within a 50-metre vicinity due to stress and panic.

Parinya was taken to Khao Khitchakut Hospital at about 6.30pm and succumbed to his injuries later.

The reporter, who had covered the region for several news channels before joining KomChadLuek online in 2018, also volunteered as a rescue worker in his free time. No personal information about Parinya was available at press time.