Sat, November 20, 2021

program

Who said wild elephants cant understand humans?

  • Home
  • »
  • program
  • »
  • Who said wild elephants cant unders...

Thanks to the wild animal’s cooperation, people were able to drive up the mountain in Nakhon Ratchasima undeterred.

The video clip of a Khao Yai National Park ranger instructing an elephant to step aside for cars to pass went viral last Friday.

Thanks to the wild animal’s cooperation, people were able to drive up the mountain in Nakhon Ratchasima undeterred.

Here’s a look at the exchange.

Related News

Published : November 19, 2021

Related News

Traffic police’s speed and dexterity saves a life in Bangkok

Published : Nov 20, 2021

Koh Pha-ngan has a lot to offer despite the absent of its Full Moon Party

Published : Nov 19, 2021

5 Best Things To Do in Chinatown on Monday EP.9

Published : Nov 18, 2021

Nakhon Motorsport Complex goes for boat racing this Loy Krathong

Published : Nov 18, 2021

Latest News

Thais snap up ‘Let’s Save Together’ govt savings bonds in 12 minutes

Published : Nov 20, 2021

Tighter border security as Thailand slowly reopens to outside world

Published : Nov 20, 2021

EECO eyes farm products from 3 eastern provinces in bid to attract investors

Published : Nov 20, 2021

Household electricity bills to get more expensive next year

Published : Nov 20, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.