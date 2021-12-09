Thu, December 09, 2021

Cold to cool weather with light morning fog in upper Thailand

The Thailand Meteorological Department said on Thursday (December 9) that the high-pressure system covers upper Thailand. Cool to cold weather with light fog in the morning is likely in the North, the Northeast, the Central and the East. Mountaintops in the North and the Northeast will be cold to very cold. People should take care of their health due to variable weather and be careful of poor visibility.

Meanwhile, the weak northeast monsoon across the Gulf and the South leads to isolated rains in some areas of the lower South. 

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:

North: Cool to cold weather with light fog in the morning; temperature lows of 13-16 degrees and highs of 28-33 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 7-12 degrees Celsius.

Northeast: Cool to cold weather with light fog in the morning; temperature lows of 15-19 degrees and highs of 29-32 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 8-13 degrees Celsius.

Central: Partly cloudy and cool weather with light fog in the morning; temperature lows of 19-21 degrees, highs of 30-32 degrees Celsius.

East: Cool weather and light fog in the morning; temperature lows of 20-24 degrees, highs of 32-33 degrees Celsius; waves a meter high and 1-2 meters offshore.

South (east coast): Cool weather in the morning with isolated light rains; temperature lows of 22-25 degrees, highs of 31-32 degrees Celsius; waves 1-2 meters high.

South (west coast): Partly cloudy; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees, highs of 31-35 degrees Celsius; waves a meter high and 1-2 meters offshore.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Partly cloudy and cool weather with light fog in the morning; temperature lows of 21-23 degrees, highs of 31-33 degrees Celsius.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department

