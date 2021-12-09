Thailand recorded 4,203 Covid-19 cases and 49 deaths on Thursday.

Death toll increased by 49, while 7,939 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 2,156,587 – 2,075,088 of whom have recovered, 60,415 are still in hospitals and 21,084 have died.

Separately, another 170,292 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 200,828 their second shot and 90,886 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 96,341,748.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 268.11 million on Thursday, 241.32 million of whom have recovered, 21.49 million are active cases (88,428 in severe condition) and 5.3 million have died (up by 7,659).