Thailand recorded 3,398 Covid-19 cases and 23 deaths on Monday

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 270.42 million on Monday, 243.09 million of whom have recovered, 22 million are active cases (88,826 in severe condition) and 5.32 million have died (up by 3,988).

Thailand ranks 24th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 50.80 million, followed by India with 34.69 million, Brazil with 22.18 million, the UK with 10.81 million and Russia with 10.01 million.