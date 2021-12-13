Thailand recorded 3,398 Covid-19 cases and 23 deaths on Monday

Death toll increased by 23, while 5,467 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.
The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 2,172,044 – 2,101,326 of whom have recovered, 49,524 are still in hospitals and 21,194 have died.
Separately, another 21,685 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 35,659 their second shot and 24,023 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 97,403,117.
According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 270.42 million on Monday, 243.09 million of whom have recovered, 22 million are active cases (88,826 in severe condition) and 5.32 million have died (up by 3,988).
Thailand ranks 24th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 50.80 million, followed by India with 34.69 million, Brazil with 22.18 million, the UK with 10.81 million and Russia with 10.01 million.
Published : December 13, 2021
By : THE NATION
Published : Dec 13, 2021
Published : Dec 13, 2021
Published : Dec 13, 2021
Published : Dec 13, 2021
Published : Dec 13, 2021
Published : Dec 13, 2021
Published : Dec 13, 2021
Published : Dec 13, 2021