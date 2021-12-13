Mon, December 13, 2021

in-focus

Thailand recorded 3,398 Covid-19 cases and 23 deaths on Monday

Ministry of Public Health reported on Monday (December 13) morning that in the past 24 hours there are 3,398 new patients who tested positive for Covid-19, two of whom have been found in prisons.

Death toll increased by 23, while 5,467 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 2,172,044 – 2,101,326 of whom have recovered, 49,524 are still in hospitals and 21,194 have died.

Separately, another 21,685 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 35,659 their second shot and 24,023 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 97,403,117.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 270.42 million on Monday, 243.09 million of whom have recovered, 22 million are active cases (88,826 in severe condition) and 5.32 million have died (up by 3,988).

Thailand ranks 24th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 50.80 million, followed by India with 34.69 million, Brazil with 22.18 million, the UK with 10.81 million and Russia with 10.01 million.

Related News

Published : December 13, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Body positive Anchilee congratulates new Miss Universe

Published : Dec 13, 2021

8 Omicron cases confirmed in Thailand

Published : Dec 13, 2021

Booze can be served until the wee hours of 2022, says CCSA

Published : Dec 13, 2021

Yingluck’s rice-pledging scheme racked up staggering losses, massive debts, tonnes of rotting rice: Anucha

Published : Dec 13, 2021

Latest News

SET gains despite worries over Covid-19 situation in Europe, fund flow slowdown 

Published : Dec 13, 2021

Body positive Anchilee congratulates new Miss Universe

Published : Dec 13, 2021

8 Omicron cases confirmed in Thailand

Published : Dec 13, 2021

B.Grimm launches Multi-Functional Facade & Lighting Solution – Thailand’s very first one-stop facade services

Published : Dec 13, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.