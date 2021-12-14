Tue, December 14, 2021

Thailand recorded 2,862 Covid-19 cases and 37 deaths on Tuesday.

Ministry of Public Health reported on Tuesday (December 14) morning that in the past 24 hours there are 2,862 new patients who tested positive for Covid-19, 17 of whom have been found in prisons.

Death toll increased by 37, while 4,818 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 2,174,906 – 2,106,144 of whom have recovered, 47,531 are still in hospitals and 21,231 have died.

Separately, another 57,155 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 128,459 their second shot and 65,123 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 97,653,854.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 271.1 million on Tuesday, 243.75 million of whom have recovered, 22.02 million are active cases (88,882 in severe condition) and 5.33 million have died (up by 4,816).

 

Thailand ranks 24th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 51.02 million, followed by India with 34.7 million, Brazil with 22.19 million, the UK with 10.87 million and Russia with 10.05 million.

