Thailand recorded 2,862 Covid-19 cases and 37 deaths on Tuesday.

Death toll increased by 37, while 4,818 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 2,174,906 – 2,106,144 of whom have recovered, 47,531 are still in hospitals and 21,231 have died.

Separately, another 57,155 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 128,459 their second shot and 65,123 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 97,653,854.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 271.1 million on Tuesday, 243.75 million of whom have recovered, 22.02 million are active cases (88,882 in severe condition) and 5.33 million have died (up by 4,816).