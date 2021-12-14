Tue, December 14, 2021

in-focus

Thonburi pedestrian bridge cluttered with internet cables, not live wires

Responding to complaints from local residents, technicians from internet provider 3BB and other internet companies showed up on Tuesday to remove cables cluttering the stairs of a pedestrian bridge in Bangkok’s Thonburi area.

A technician said the cables on the bridge are actually for the internet and not live electrical wires as feared by residents. He also said these cables will pose no harm to pedestrians.

 

Thonburi pedestrian bridge cluttered with internet cables, not live wires

The technicians apologised for the inconvenience caused and promised that they were always ready to help.

Thonburi pedestrian bridge cluttered with internet cables, not live wires

Related stories:

Related News

Published : December 14, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

2 arrested for offering unlicensed Covid-19 tests in Pathum Thani

Published : Dec 14, 2021

Prayut admits Chana locals voices were ignored, but refuses to halt controversial project

Published : Dec 14, 2021

No more sub-standard face masks, promises TISI

Published : Dec 14, 2021

Govt greenlights five booze-free countdown events

Published : Dec 14, 2021

Latest News

SET rises for the second day despite Omicron variant, QE tapering concerns

Published : Dec 14, 2021

Trang offers divers an unrestricted view of its beautiful ‘artificial’ coral reef

Published : Dec 14, 2021

2 arrested for offering unlicensed Covid-19 tests in Pathum Thani

Published : Dec 14, 2021

Prayut admits Chana locals voices were ignored, but refuses to halt controversial project

Published : Dec 14, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.