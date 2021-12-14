Crossing a pedestrian bridge in Thonburi can cost you your life

Ratchanok Srisawat, who often uses the bridge, said on Monday that these wires have been lying like that for several years now and no city officials have shown up to remove them.
She said pedestrians face the risk of getting electrocuted, especially during the rains.
Another local resident, Weerapat Burapha, said he was too afraid to touch the metal handrail for fear of getting electrocuted. He also said that the bridge was too dark and unsafe at night and that the government should take steps to improve the bridge.
Published : December 14, 2021
By : THE NATION
