Tue, December 14, 2021

in-focus

Crossing a pedestrian bridge in Thonburi can cost you your life

The users of a pedestrian bridge in Bangkok’s Thonburi district are calling on the city administration to remove live electric wires from the stairs and other parts of the bridge.

Ratchanok Srisawat, who often uses the bridge, said on Monday that these wires have been lying like that for several years now and no city officials have shown up to remove them.

Crossing a pedestrian bridge in Thonburi can cost you your life

She said pedestrians face the risk of getting electrocuted, especially during the rains.

 

Crossing a pedestrian bridge in Thonburi can cost you your life

Another local resident, Weerapat Burapha, said he was too afraid to touch the metal handrail for fear of getting electrocuted. He also said that the bridge was too dark and unsafe at night and that the government should take steps to improve the bridge.

Crossing a pedestrian bridge in Thonburi can cost you your life

Related stories:

Related News

Published : December 14, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

20 students detained in Chaiyaphum for brawl over flirtatious message

Published : Dec 14, 2021

2 killed in Army helicopter crash in Nakhon Sawan

Published : Dec 14, 2021

Narathiwat local begs insurgents to spare rangers after 2 injured in Saturday bombing

Published : Dec 14, 2021

Don’t rush to get a fourth Covid-19 jab, advises expert virologist

Published : Dec 14, 2021

Latest News

Crossing a pedestrian bridge in Thonburi can cost you your life

Published : Dec 14, 2021

20 students detained in Chaiyaphum for brawl over flirtatious message

Published : Dec 14, 2021

2 killed in Army helicopter crash in Nakhon Sawan

Published : Dec 14, 2021

Narathiwat local begs insurgents to spare rangers after 2 injured in Saturday bombing

Published : Dec 14, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.