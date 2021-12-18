31 inmates moved to maximum security after fire razes building in Krabi prison

Some 400 male inmates began rioting on Thursday night demanding that all Covid-19 patients in the prison be shifted to a hospital outside. The prison only has one zone and no proper spaces to quarantine the infected.

When the prisoners began breaking objects in their sleeping quarters, more than 300 crowd-control police officers showed up to control the situation. Prisoners who tried to scale the prison wall were shot with rubber bullets.

The fire was spotted at 5.50pm on Friday by villagers living behind the prison. About two hours later the old sleeping quarters building, which had been turned into a library, was completely damaged before firefighters could control the flames from spreading.