Sun, December 19, 2021

in-focus

Thailand recorded 2,899 Covid-19 cases and 22 deaths on Sunday

Ministry of Public Health reported on Sunday (December 19) morning that in the past 24 hours there are 2,899 new patients who tested positive for Covid-19, 21 of whom have been found in prisons.

Death toll increased by 22, while 4,389 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 2,191,528 – 2,128,358 of whom have recovered, 41,793 are still in hospitals and 21,377 have died.

Separately, another 89,262 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 137,385 their second shot and 149,634 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 99,761,523.


According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 274.53 million on Sunday, 246.33 million of whom have recovered, 22.84 million are active cases (89,276 in severe condition) and 5.36 million have died (up by 5,156).
 
Thailand ranks 24th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 51.69 million, followed by India with 34.73 million, Brazil with 22.21 million, the UK with 11.27 million and Russia with 10.18 million.

Published : December 19, 2021

By : THE NATION

