Sat, January 22, 2022

No lockdown for Thailand despite 205 Omicron cases confirmed in the country

No lockdown will be imposed in Thailand even though 205 Omicron cases have been confirmed so far, Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Friday.

He said a couple from Belgium who entered the Kingdom via Test & Go scheme, returned to their residence in Kalasin and visited their relatives in Udon Thani caused over 100 people to be at risk of Omicron infection.

"Of 100 people at risk of infection, 22 people have been infected with Omicron, of which 19 people are restaurant staff and three are the couple's relatives," he said.

Anutin went to say that an Israeli traveller who was caught on Koh Samui on Wednesday after escaping quarantine in Bangkok has a low risk of Omicron spreading, adding that no one has been infected due to his move.

"However, we have urged the Department of Health Service Support to check the quarantine at a hotel in Bangkok’s Sukhumvit area to ensure that the hotel is strictly complying with public health measures," he said.

"If the hotel does not strictly comply with measures, the Department of Health Service Support will perform legal action against the hotel operator."

Anutin said Public Health Ministry has launched a campaign to encourage people to receive their booster dose as many studies have proven that booster dose can reduce risk of Omicron infection. 

He also confirmed that no lockdown will be imposed in Thailand, while asking people to celebrate the New Year festival under public health measures.

