No lockdown for Thailand despite 205 Omicron cases confirmed in the country

"Of 100 people at risk of infection, 22 people have been infected with Omicron, of which 19 people are restaurant staff and three are the couple's relatives," he said.

Anutin went to say that an Israeli traveller who was caught on Koh Samui on Wednesday after escaping quarantine in Bangkok has a low risk of Omicron spreading, adding that no one has been infected due to his move.

"However, we have urged the Department of Health Service Support to check the quarantine at a hotel in Bangkok’s Sukhumvit area to ensure that the hotel is strictly complying with public health measures," he said.

"If the hotel does not strictly comply with measures, the Department of Health Service Support will perform legal action against the hotel operator."