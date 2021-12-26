Cool to cold weather in upper Thailand, less rains in the South

On mountaintops of the North and the Northeast, cold to very cold is forecast. The minimum temperature of the North mountaintops is in range of 4-12 degrees Celsius while the Northeast ranges by 8-15 degrees Celsius.

People should keep healthy due to the variable weather, and all transport take more caution in poor visibility, the department said.

The department said the westerly trough move pass the North, the upper Northeast and the upper Central regions while the southeasterly winds bring the moisture from the Gulf of Thailand to the lower Northeast, the lower central and the East regions with isolated rains in the areas.

Farmers in the upper North should prepare for crop’s damage due to isolated rains, the department said.

The department went to say that the weak northeast monsoon prevails across the Gulf and the South cause less rain and isolated thundershowers in the South.

The another rather strong high-pressure system from China extend to lower China. It is expected to cover the Northeast of Thailand by tomorrow (December 27) with cool to cold, strong winds and a decrease in temperature by 1-3 degrees Celsius likely first in the Northeast and then the rest regions.