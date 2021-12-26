Cool to cold weather in upper Thailand, less rains in the South

Cool to cold weather with fog in the morning are likely in the North and cool with light fog in the morning are likely in the Northeast, the Central and the East regions.
On mountaintops of the North and the Northeast, cold to very cold is forecast. The minimum temperature of the North mountaintops is in range of 4-12 degrees Celsius while the Northeast ranges by 8-15 degrees Celsius.
People should keep healthy due to the variable weather, and all transport take more caution in poor visibility, the department said.
The department said the westerly trough move pass the North, the upper Northeast and the upper Central regions while the southeasterly winds bring the moisture from the Gulf of Thailand to the lower Northeast, the lower central and the East regions with isolated rains in the areas.
Farmers in the upper North should prepare for crop’s damage due to isolated rains, the department said.
The department went to say that the weak northeast monsoon prevails across the Gulf and the South cause less rain and isolated thundershowers in the South.
The another rather strong high-pressure system from China extend to lower China. It is expected to cover the Northeast of Thailand by tomorrow (December 27) with cool to cold, strong winds and a decrease in temperature by 1-3 degrees Celsius likely first in the Northeast and then the rest regions.
The 24-hour weather forecast for different regions:
North: Cool to cold with fog in the morning. Isolated thundershowers; temperature lows of 15-21 degrees and highs of 28-32 degrees Celsius; temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 4-12 degrees Celsius.
Northeast: Morning cool with strong winds and a decrease in temperature 1-3 °C. Isolated light rains; temperature lows of 16-22 degrees and highs of 26-30 degrees Celsius; temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 8-15 degrees Celsius.
Central: Cool with light fog in the morning. Isolated light rains; temperature lows of 20-23 degrees Celsius, highs of 30-32 degrees Celsius.
East: Cool with light fog in the morning. Isolated thundershowers; temperature lows of 22-24 degrees Celsius, highs of 31-33 degrees Celsius; waves below 1 metre high and about 1 metre offshore.
South (east coast): Isolated thundershowers; temperature lows of 22-24 degrees Celsius, highs of 28-31 degrees Celsius; waves about 1 metre high and 1-2 metres in thundershowers.
South (west coast): Partly cloudy and isolated light rains; temperature lows of 22-24 degrees Celsius, highs of 30-34 degrees Celsius; waves below 1 metre high and about 1 metre offshore.
Bangkok and surrounding areas: Light fog in the morning. Isolated light rains; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees Celsius, highs of 32-34 degrees Celsius.
Published : December 25, 2021
By : THE NATION
