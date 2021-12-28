Thailand recorded 2,305 Covid-19 cases and 32 deaths on Tuesday.

Death toll increased by 32, while 3,070 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 2,214,712 – 2,159,443 of whom have recovered, 33,639 are still in hospitals and 21,630 have died.

Separately, another 36,548 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 112,442 their second shot and 134,326 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 102,975,259.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 281.84 million on Tuesday, 251.21 million of whom have recovered, 25.21 million are active cases (88,796 in severe condition) and 5.42 million have died (up by 4,646).