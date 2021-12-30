Upper Thailand gets cooler by 1-2 °C, isolated heavy rains in the lower South

Mountaintops in the North and the Northeast are cold to very cold with temperature ranging from 4 to 14 °C. Meanwhile, the westerly trough that moves pass the upper North brings isolated thundershowers to the region. People should take care of their health due to variable weather.
The Department also mentioned that the strengthening northeast monsoon prevails across the Gulf of Thailand and the South. Thundershowers and isolated heavy rains are possible for the lower South.
Waves in the Gulf are about 2 meters high and over 2 meters during thundershowers. People in the lower South should beware of the severe condition and rain accumulation that may cause flash flood and overflows. All ships should proceed with caution and keep off thundershowers.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Cool to cold weather with fog in the morning and thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 15-20 degrees and highs of 28-33 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 4-12 degrees Celsius.
Northeast: Cool to cold weather with strong winds; temperature lows of 14-20 degrees and highs of 28-32 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 7-14 degrees Celsius.
Central: Cool weather in the morning with strong winds; temperature lows of 20-23 degrees, highs of 29-32 degrees Celsius.
East: Cool weather in the morning with strong winds; temperature lows of 21-24 degrees, highs of 32-33 degrees Celsius; waves a meter high and 1-2 meters high offshore.
South (east coast): Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 22-25 degrees, highs of 29-30 degrees Celsius; waves 2 meters high and over 2 meters high during thundershowers.
South (west coast): Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 24-25 degrees, highs of 31-33 degrees Celsius; waves a meter high and 1-2 meters high offshore.
Bangkok and surrounding areas: Cool weather in the morning with strong winds; temperature lows of 22-24 degrees, highs of 31-33 degrees Celsius.
Published : December 30, 2021
By : THE NATION
