Upper Thailand gets cooler by 1-2 °C, isolated heavy rains in the lower South

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:

North: Cool to cold weather with fog in the morning and thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 15-20 degrees and highs of 28-33 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 4-12 degrees Celsius.

Northeast: Cool to cold weather with strong winds; temperature lows of 14-20 degrees and highs of 28-32 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 7-14 degrees Celsius.

Central: Cool weather in the morning with strong winds; temperature lows of 20-23 degrees, highs of 29-32 degrees Celsius.

East: Cool weather in the morning with strong winds; temperature lows of 21-24 degrees, highs of 32-33 degrees Celsius; waves a meter high and 1-2 meters high offshore.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 22-25 degrees, highs of 29-30 degrees Celsius; waves 2 meters high and over 2 meters high during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 24-25 degrees, highs of 31-33 degrees Celsius; waves a meter high and 1-2 meters high offshore.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Cool weather in the morning with strong winds; temperature lows of 22-24 degrees, highs of 31-33 degrees Celsius.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department