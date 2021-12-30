Thailand recorded 3,037 Covid-19 cases and 25 deaths on Thursday.

Death toll increased by 25, while 3,115 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 2,220,324 – 2,165,253 of whom have recovered, 33,399 are still in hospitals and 21,672 have died.

Separately, another 67,742 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 185,597 their second shot and 201,869 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 103,894,611.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 284.93 million on Thursday, 252.45 million of whom have recovered, 27.04 million are active cases (89,496 in severe condition) and 5.44 million have died (up by 7,047).