Cool to cold weather in upper Thailand, isolated heavy rains in the lower South

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:

North: Cool to cold weather; temperature lows of 15-20 degrees and highs of 29-33 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 5-12 degrees Celsius.

Northeast: Cool to cold weather with strong winds; temperature lows of 14-18 degrees and highs of 29-31 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 7-15 degrees Celsius.

Central: Cool weather in the morning with strong winds; temperature lows of 19-21 degrees, highs of 30-32 degrees Celsius.

East: Cool weather in the morning with strong winds; temperature lows of 21-23 degrees, highs of 31-33 degrees Celsius; waves 1-2 meters high and 2 meters high offshore.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 21-25 degrees, highs of 30-32 degrees Celsius; waves 2-3 meters high and over 3 meters high during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 20 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-26 degrees, highs of 30-33 degrees Celsius; waves 1-2 meters high and 2 meters high offshore.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Cool weather in the morning with strong winds; temperature lows of 21-22 degrees, highs of 30-32 degrees Celsius.



Source: Thailand Meteorological Department