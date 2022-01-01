Thailand recorded 3,011 Covid-19 cases and 10 deaths on Saturday.

Death toll increased by 10, while 3,315 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 2,226,446 – 2,171,809 of whom have recovered, 32,929 are still in hospitals and 21,708 have died.

Separately, another 28,563 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 65,407 their second shot and 71,835 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 104,444,169.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 288.54 million on Saturday, 253.71 million of whom have recovered, 29.38 million are active cases (89,849 in severe condition) and 5.45 million have died (up by 5,627).