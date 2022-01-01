Tue, January 11, 2022

Thailand recorded 3,011 Covid-19 cases and 10 deaths on Saturday.

Ministry of Public Health reported on Saturday (January 1) morning that in the past 24 hours there are 3,011 new patients who tested positive for Covid-19, 57 of whom have been found in prisons.

Death toll increased by 10, while 3,315 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 2,226,446 – 2,171,809 of whom have recovered, 32,929 are still in hospitals and 21,708 have died.

Separately, another 28,563 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 65,407 their second shot and 71,835 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 104,444,169.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 288.54 million on Saturday, 253.71 million of whom have recovered, 29.38 million are active cases (89,849 in severe condition) and 5.45 million have died (up by 5,627).

 

Thailand ranks 24th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 55.7 million, followed by India with 34.86 million, Brazil with 22.29 million, the UK with 12.94 million and Russia with 10.5 million.

Nation Thailnad
