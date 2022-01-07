Phuket readies Omicron defences for influx of tourists

Narong, meanwhile, said the rising number of travellers has also resulted in an increase in new infections, with Phuket recording 256 Covid-19 cases on Thursday.

Despite this, he said, businesses and residents want the Phuket Sandbox scheme to continue, so the economy can keep ticking over.

He added that people in Phuket are not so worried about catching the virus because more than 50 per cent have received their booster and another 150,000 doses will be administered between January and February.

In the first four days of 2022, Phuket welcomed 13,000 foreigners or an average of about 4000 daily. It is speculated that this may be because travellers prefer to enter Thailand via the Phuket Sandbox scheme instead of having to quarantine in Bangkok after the government suspended the Test & Go scheme on December 22.