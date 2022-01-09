Morning fog with cool to cold weather in North and Northeast, isolated thundershowers in lower South

Meanwhile, morning cool will be likely in the Central and the East regions.
On mountaintops of the North and the Northeast, cold to very cold is forecast. The minimum temperature of the North mountaintops is in range of 5-14 °C while the Northeast ranges by 8-15 °C.
The weak northeast monsoon prevails across the Gulf of Thailand and the South with isolated thundershowers for the lower South.
The 24-hour weather forecast for different regions:
North: Cool to cold with morning fog; temperature lows of 14-18 °C and highs of 30-35 °C; temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 5-14 °C.
Northeast: Cool to cold with morning light fog; temperature lows of 15-19 °C and highs of 31-33 °C; temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 8-15 °C.
Central: Cool with morning light fog; temperature lows of 19-21 °C and highs of 33-35 °C.
East: Cool with morning light fog; temperature lows of 21-24 °C, highs of 32-35 °C; waves below 1 metre high and about 1 metre offshore.
South (east coast): Isolated thundershower; temperature lows of 20-26 °C, highs of 31-34 °C; waves about 1 metre high in Surat Thani upwards, while 1-2 metres high and about 2 metres in thundershowers in Nakhon Si Thammarat downwards.
South (west coast): Isolated thundershower; temperature lows of 23-26 °C, highs of 33-34 °C; waves below 1 metre high and about 1 metre offshore.
Bangkok and surrounding areas: Partly cloudy with morning light fog; temperature lows of 23-24 °C and highs of 34-35 °C.
Published : January 08, 2022
By : THE NATION
