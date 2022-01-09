Sat, January 22, 2022

Thailand records 8,511 Covid-19 cases and 12 deaths on Sunday

Public Health Ministry reported on Sunday (January 9) morning that in the past 24 hours there are 8,511 new patients who tested positive for Covid-19, 20 of whom have been found in prisons.

Death toll increased by 12, while 2,605 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 2,269,550 – 2,193,867 of whom have recovered, 53,858 are still in hospitals and 21,825 have died.

Separately, another 38,795 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 116,106 their second shot and 228,101 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 106,336,237.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 306.02 million on Sunday, 258.95 million of whom have recovered, 41.57 million are active cases (94,057 in severe condition) and 5.50 million have died (up by 4,821).

Thailand ranks 25th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 60.95 million, followed by India with 35.51 million, Brazil with 22.49 million, the UK with 14.33 million and France with 11.81 million.

Published : January 09, 2022

By : THE NATION

