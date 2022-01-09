Thailand records 8,511 Covid-19 cases and 12 deaths on Sunday

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 2,269,550 – 2,193,867 of whom have recovered, 53,858 are still in hospitals and 21,825 have died.

Separately, another 38,795 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 116,106 their second shot and 228,101 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 106,336,237.