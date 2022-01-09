Sat, January 22, 2022

in-focus

Bangkok preps for Omicron surge with ambulance drills, entertainment clampdown

Bangkok’s governor has instructed all 50 districts of the capital to make urgent preparations for a surge in Omicron cases.

Aswin Kwanmuang ordered district officials to tighten controls on the spread of Covid-19, focusing on entertainment venues, pubs, bars and karaoke outlets.

District offices were also told to rehearse transport measures for patients to ensure they receive medical treatment quickly.

Bangkok preps for Omicron surge with ambulance drills, entertainment clampdown

Patients who develop mild symptoms will be treated under Home Isolation,” Bangkok Metropolitan Administration permanent-secretary Khajit Chatchavanich said on Saturday.

Bangkok preps for Omicron surge with ambulance drills, entertainment clampdown

“They will receive a thermometer, fingertip oximeter, anti-fever Fah Talai Jone pills and other drugs," he explained.

Those whose symptoms worsen will receive Favipiravir or be sent to a community isolation facility, field hospital or hospital, based on the severity of illness.

Bangkok preps for Omicron surge with ambulance drills, entertainment clampdown

District offices have also been ordered to set up Emergency Operation Centres to monitor the Omicron situation, and cooperate with agencies in preparing emergency plans.

Bangkok preps for Omicron surge with ambulance drills, entertainment clampdown

Related stories:


Bangkok preps for Omicron surge with ambulance drills, entertainment clampdown

Related News

Published : January 09, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

PM2.5 haze warning for Greater Bangkok and North

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Omicron to infect everyone before new vaccine arrives, doctor says

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Omicron’s ‘hidden warriors’ will have Bangkok under siege soon, warns academic

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Employing cruelty to keep wild elephants from farms, watering hole

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Latest News

PM2.5 haze warning for Greater Bangkok and North

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Omicron to infect everyone before new vaccine arrives, doctor says

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Omicron’s ‘hidden warriors’ will have Bangkok under siege soon, warns academic

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Thailand lures Chinese rail tourists with Isaan delights

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.