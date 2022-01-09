Bangkok preps for Omicron surge with ambulance drills, entertainment clampdown

Aswin Kwanmuang ordered district officials to tighten controls on the spread of Covid-19, focusing on entertainment venues, pubs, bars and karaoke outlets.
District offices were also told to rehearse transport measures for patients to ensure they receive medical treatment quickly.
Patients who develop mild symptoms will be treated under Home Isolation,” Bangkok Metropolitan Administration permanent-secretary Khajit Chatchavanich said on Saturday.
“They will receive a thermometer, fingertip oximeter, anti-fever Fah Talai Jone pills and other drugs," he explained.
Those whose symptoms worsen will receive Favipiravir or be sent to a community isolation facility, field hospital or hospital, based on the severity of illness.
District offices have also been ordered to set up Emergency Operation Centres to monitor the Omicron situation, and cooperate with agencies in preparing emergency plans.
Related stories:
Published : January 09, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022