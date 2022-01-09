Bangkok restaurants can now serve booze until 9pm

The announcement, signed by Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang, went into effect on Sunday.
Meanwhile, operators of entertainment venues, pubs, bars and karaoke outlets that want to change their status to food outlets must request permission from district offices to evaluate their venue readiness in line with disease prevention and control measures.
Like restaurants, these venues must also pass the SHA Plus or Thai Stop Covid 2 Plus standards and will only be allowed to serve alcohol until 9pm.
The SHA Plus or Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration standard means at least 70 per cent of the staff have been fully vaccinated and all other hygiene and safety measures have been met.
Published : January 09, 2022
By : THE NATION
