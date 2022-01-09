Sat, January 22, 2022

in-focus

Bangkok restaurants can now serve booze until 9pm

Alcohol can be served until 9pm in food outlets that have passed the SHA Plus or Thai Stop Covid 2 Plus standards, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) announced on Saturday.

The announcement, signed by Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang, went into effect on Sunday.

Meanwhile, operators of entertainment venues, pubs, bars and karaoke outlets that want to change their status to food outlets must request permission from district offices to evaluate their venue readiness in line with disease prevention and control measures.

Like restaurants, these venues must also pass the SHA Plus or Thai Stop Covid 2 Plus standards and will only be allowed to serve alcohol until 9pm.

The SHA Plus or Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration standard means at least 70 per cent of the staff have been fully vaccinated and all other hygiene and safety measures have been met.

Related stories:

Related News

Published : January 09, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

PM2.5 haze warning for Greater Bangkok and North

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Omicron to infect everyone before new vaccine arrives, doctor says

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Omicron’s ‘hidden warriors’ will have Bangkok under siege soon, warns academic

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Employing cruelty to keep wild elephants from farms, watering hole

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Latest News

PM2.5 haze warning for Greater Bangkok and North

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Omicron to infect everyone before new vaccine arrives, doctor says

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Omicron’s ‘hidden warriors’ will have Bangkok under siege soon, warns academic

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Thailand lures Chinese rail tourists with Isaan delights

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.