Booze can be served in blue provinces from Jan 16, but no dancing allowed

The decision was made during a CCSA meeting held specially to assess concerns over Omicron sparking the fifth wave in Thailand. The meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

The CCSA has also instructed civil servants to work from home for another 14 days as part of measures to curb the contagion, though all public services should remain available.

Meanwhile, restaurants in the 69 provinces will not be allowed to serve booze, though drinking will be allowed in pubs and bars of the eight "blue zone" provinces provided all safety controls are met.

Restaurants and department stores in the 69 tightly controlled provinces will operate as normal.