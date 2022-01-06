Omicron now 2nd-most contagious disease in world

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the centre said the rate at which a disease can be transmitted from one person to another can be calculated using the R-naught value, or R0.

Currently the virus for measles has the highest average R-naught value in the world at around 15-18, while the Omicron variant has a R0 value of 8-15, putting it in second place.

The centre explained that R-naught 8-15 means a patient with Omicron is likely to spread it to 8-15 other people who have never been exposed to it or been vaccinated against it.

The third most contagious disease in the world in mumps, with a R0 value of 10.

The Delta variant is in fourth place with a R0 value of 6.5-8, while the first Covid-19 variant – found in Wuhan, China – has a R-naught value of 2.5.

The Spanish flu in 1918 has a R0 value of only 2-3.