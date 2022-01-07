From Alpha to Omicron: A chronicle of Thailand’s five Covid wars   

The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern on January 30 and a pandemic on March 11.

Pharma giants across the world – including Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Sinovac – quickly focused their efforts on combating the virus, resulting in a variety of Covid-19 vaccines and antiviral drugs. Merck & Co's Molnupiravir and Pfizer's Paxlovid Covid-19 antiviral pills are the latest pharmaceutical weapons to tackle the crisis.

Thailand's first case was a 61-year-old woman who flew from China to Suvarnabhumi Airport on January 12, 2020. The first domestic case, a 50-year-old man who ferried a Chinese passenger to hospital, was reported on January 31.

Soon after, Covid-19 clusters were emerging in venues nationwide. Among the most infamous were the outbreaks at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and Thong Lor entertainment venues in March 2020, the Samut Sakhon Central Shrimp Market in December 2020 and Bangkok’s Khlong Toei communities in April 2021.