Thailand records 7,526 Covid-19 cases and 19 deaths on Friday

Death toll increased by 19, while 2,895 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.
The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 2,252,776 – 2,188,397 of whom have recovered, 42,580 are still in hospitals and 21,799 have died.
Separately, another 96,773 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 346,446 their second shot and 431,216 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 105,419,287.
According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 300.86 million on Friday, 257.56 million of whom have recovered, 37.81 million are active cases (91,745 in severe condition) and 5.49 million have died (up by 6,574).
Thailand ranks 25th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 59.56 million, followed by India with 35.22 million, Brazil with 22.4 million, the UK with 14.02 million and France with 11.18 million.
Published : January 07, 2022
By : THE NATION
