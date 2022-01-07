Thailand records 7,526 Covid-19 cases and 19 deaths on Friday

Death toll increased by 19, while 2,895 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 2,252,776 – 2,188,397 of whom have recovered, 42,580 are still in hospitals and 21,799 have died.

Separately, another 96,773 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 346,446 their second shot and 431,216 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 105,419,287.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 300.86 million on Friday, 257.56 million of whom have recovered, 37.81 million are active cases (91,745 in severe condition) and 5.49 million have died (up by 6,574).