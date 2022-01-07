Sat, January 22, 2022

Test & Go still suspended but travel ban on African countries lifted

Thailand’s travel ban for African countries will be cancelled from January 11, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) announced on Friday.

Also from January 11, the tourism sandbox programme will also expanded to three more provinces – Surat Thani (Koh Samui, Koh Pha-ngan and Koh Tao), Phang-nga and Krabi. Under the sandbox programme, fully vaccinated Thai and foreign travellers must book seven nights in an alternative quarantine hotel and take two RT-PCR tests. Restaurants can serve alcohol in the sandbox and 26 Blue Zone provinces, although bars and entertainment venues remain closed.

Registration for the Test & Go scheme remains suspended until further notice. From January 15, bookings under the scheme will be invalid. Test & Go bookings from January 16 to 31 total 16,364, according to the CCSA.

Meanwhile, third-phase opening of Blue-zone provinces is postponed indefinitely. The five provinces are Trat (Khlong Yai district), Sa Kaeo (Muang and Aranyaprathet districts), Mukdahan (Muang district), Bueng Kan, Nakhon Phanom and Ubon Ratchathani (Muang and Sirindhorn districts).

 

Published : January 07, 2022

By : THE NATION

