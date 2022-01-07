Test & Go still suspended but travel ban on African countries lifted

Registration for the Test & Go scheme remains suspended until further notice. From January 15, bookings under the scheme will be invalid. Test & Go bookings from January 16 to 31 total 16,364, according to the CCSA.

Meanwhile, third-phase opening of Blue-zone provinces is postponed indefinitely. The five provinces are Trat (Khlong Yai district), Sa Kaeo (Muang and Aranyaprathet districts), Mukdahan (Muang district), Bueng Kan, Nakhon Phanom and Ubon Ratchathani (Muang and Sirindhorn districts).