CCSA will be asked to extend sandbox scheme to most main islands

Department of Disease Control director-general Opas Karnkawinpong said tourists arriving in Thailand need to undergo:

10-day quarantine for both vaccinated and unvaccinated.

First RT-PCR test on arrival for those fully vaccinated and allowed to enter under the sandbox programme. If the result is negative, they can spend 7 days in Phuket. They then need a second RT-PCR test. If this, too, is negative, they can travel outside Phuket.

If any provinces are interested in implementing the sandbox programme, they must prepare local people, hotels and laboratories for the purpose and handle effective communication among Thais and foreigners.

Conditions to enter under the sandbox scheme: