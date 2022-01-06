Sat, January 22, 2022

CCSA will be asked to extend sandbox scheme to most main islands

The Tourism and Sports Ministry will ask the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on Friday to extend the Phuket Sandbox programme.

The extension will cover most main islands:

  • Koh Samui, Koh Pha-ngan, Koh Tao (Surat Thani)
  • Koh Lan (Chonburi)
  • Koh Samet (Rayong)
  • Koh Chang, Koh Kud (Trat)
  • Koh Yao Noi, Koh Yao Yai (Phang-nga)
  • Koh Phi Phi (Krabi).

Department of Disease Control director-general Opas Karnkawinpong said tourists arriving in Thailand need to undergo:

  • 10-day quarantine for both vaccinated and unvaccinated.
  • First RT-PCR test on arrival for those fully vaccinated and allowed to enter under the sandbox programme. If the result is negative, they can spend 7 days in Phuket. They then need a second RT-PCR test. If this, too, is negative, they can travel outside Phuket.

If any provinces are interested in implementing the sandbox programme, they must prepare local people, hotels and laboratories for the purpose and handle effective communication among Thais and foreigners.

Conditions to enter under the sandbox scheme:

  • Foreign tourists must have insurance with coverage of no less than US$50,000
  • Visitors must register for the Thailand Pass before arrival and use the MorChana application once they enter the kingdom.
  • They must show a negative RT-PCR test result taken not longer than 72 hours before travelling, except for children under six years old who travel with adults that show proof they have tested negative.
  • Visitors must furnish proof/documentation of a SHA+ or ASQ booking during their seven-day stay under the sandbox.
  • They must be fully vaccinated.

Covid-19 measures under the Phuket Sandbox

For visitors who had registered to enter Phuket from December 22 and were granted permission to arrive from December 24, they will be required to show the following documents:

  • Invoice of a hotel/hospitel booking for at least 7 days and a negative RT-PCR test. The hotels or hospitels must be listed by authorities.
  • A second RT-PCR test after the fifth or sixth day of arrival or if a visitor shows symptoms of a respiratory infection.

The Covid-19 infection rate in Phuket

From December 1 to 31, there were 290,617 arrivals, with 1,300 infected – an infection rate of 0.45 per cent.

From January 1 to 4, there were 32,627 arrivals, with 605 infected, showing a 1.85 per cent rise in infections.
 

Published : January 06, 2022

By : THE NATION

