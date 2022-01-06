Covid-19 alert level raised to 4 as infections swell

Ministry permanent secretary Dr Kiattiphum Wongrajit said venues at risk of infection would be closed, while people would have to refrain from travelling and gathering in order to contain the spread of the virus.
He explained that the number of Covid-19 infections had risen as people visited poor air-ventilated restaurants, held parties and religious events and travelled, triggering the virus surge.
“Hence, we ask people who have travelled to other provinces to monitor their health for at least 14 days. It would be great if they can work from home,” Kiattiphum advised.
“During the first week, people should take Covid-19 tests using antigen test kits to help the ministry on disease control.”
He added that provincial agencies should enforce the laws to ensure that restaurants and other venues strictly operate under safety regulations and in a Covid-19 free setting.
The Public Health Ministry reported on Thursday morning that in the past 24 hours there were 5,775 new patients, 77 of whom have been found in prisons, while the death toll increased by 11.
Some 2,673 patients have been cured and allowed to leave hospital.
Related stories:
Published : January 06, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022