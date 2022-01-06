Covid-19 alert level raised to 4 as infections swell

He explained that the number of Covid-19 infections had risen as people visited poor air-ventilated restaurants, held parties and religious events and travelled, triggering the virus surge.

“Hence, we ask people who have travelled to other provinces to monitor their health for at least 14 days. It would be great if they can work from home,” Kiattiphum advised.

“During the first week, people should take Covid-19 tests using antigen test kits to help the ministry on disease control.”

He added that provincial agencies should enforce the laws to ensure that restaurants and other venues strictly operate under safety regulations and in a Covid-19 free setting.