Thailand records 8,167 Covid-19 cases and 14 deaths on Thursday

Death toll increased by 14, while 3,845 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 2,300,457 – 2,207,980 of whom have recovered, 70,594 are still in hospitals and 21,883 have died.

Separately, another 49,703 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 116,093 their second shot and 333,559 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 107,771,259.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 317.58 million on Thursday, 262.89 million of whom have recovered, 49.16 million are active cases (95,436 in severe condition) and 5.53 million have died (up by 8,032).