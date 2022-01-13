Four Thai women on Forbes’s distinguished 50 Over 50: Asia list

Nualphan Lamsam, 55 – chairwoman of the Port Football Club as well as president and CEO of Muang Thai Insurance.

Apart from being a chair of the Port FC, Nualphan was appointed as manager of Thailand national football team in August 2021. She led the team to become the champion of the 2020 AFF Championship.

Meanwhile, her insurance company Muang Thai ranked second in Thailand’s insurance market with US$8 billion.

Jareeporn Jarukornsakul, 54 – co-founder and chairwoman of logistics and industrial conglomerate WHA Group.

Jareeporn found the WHA Group with her late husband in 2003. She is a supporter of the Eastern Economic Corridor to develop Thailand’s industry

The WHA Group has reacted to economic challenges, embracing Chinese investors during the US-China trade war and diversifying into healthcare infrastructure.

