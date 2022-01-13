Four Thai women on Forbes’s distinguished 50 Over 50: Asia list

The four personalities are:
Nualphan Lamsam, 55 – chairwoman of the Port Football Club as well as president and CEO of Muang Thai Insurance.
Apart from being a chair of the Port FC, Nualphan was appointed as manager of Thailand national football team in August 2021. She led the team to become the champion of the 2020 AFF Championship.
Meanwhile, her insurance company Muang Thai ranked second in Thailand’s insurance market with US$8 billion.
Jareeporn Jarukornsakul, 54 – co-founder and chairwoman of logistics and industrial conglomerate WHA Group.
Jareeporn found the WHA Group with her late husband in 2003. She is a supporter of the Eastern Economic Corridor to develop Thailand’s industry
The WHA Group has reacted to economic challenges, embracing Chinese investors during the US-China trade war and diversifying into healthcare infrastructure.
Ruenvadee Suwanmongkol, 57 – secretary-general of the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Ruenvadee became the first female secretary-general of SEC in 2017. She has launched a crackdown on insider trading and fraud.
Ruenvadee has spoken out about the turbulence of managing digital assets while has worked to facilitate funding for SMEs.
Supinya “Jay Fai” Junsuta, 77 – chef and owner of the now-famous Michelin star Raan Jay Fai restaurant.
Supinya started her seven-table Bangkok food stall in the 1980s. She worked six days a week over for the last four decades to serve the signature dish crab omelettes.
In 2018, her stall Raan Jay Fai received a Michelin star in the food guide’s inaugural Bangkok edition. Her stall received the Michelin star again in 2019 and 2021.
The Forbes 50 Over 50: Asia list includes founders, business and political leaders and scientists who have made a success and been a positive influence in the Asia Pacific.
Published : January 13, 2022
