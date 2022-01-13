Resume Test & Go scheme, major hospitality firm urges Thai PM

Heinecke said that although the government may not be able to contain the spread of the Omicron variant in a short time, it should take into account that the strain caused much less severe symptomatic disease, resulting in much fewer hospitalisations and deaths.

As a result, he said the government should deal with Omicron differently from previous Covid-19 waves.

He urged the government to speed up vaccinations of people who have not been inoculated and quickly administer booster shots instead of shutting the country's doors to foreign tourists.

The Minor International chairman said the government should use the same regulations as other countries for accepting foreign tourists as strict rules are no longer necessary under the Omicron situation.

For example, the requirement for health insurance against Covid-19 and advance room reservations are no longer necessary, he insisted.