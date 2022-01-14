Thailand records 8,158 Covid-19 cases and 15 deaths on Friday

Death toll increased by 15, while 3,942 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 2,308,615 – 2,211,922 of whom have recovered, 74,795 are still in hospitals and 21,898 have died.

Separately, another 52,332 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 128,885 their second shot and 361,472 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 108,313,948.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 320.96 million on Friday, 264.11 million of whom have recovered, 51.31 million are active cases (96,654 in severe condition) and 5.54 million have died (up by 7,299).