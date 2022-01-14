Sat, January 22, 2022

in-focus

Thailand records 8,158 Covid-19 cases and 15 deaths on Friday

Ministry of Public Health reported on Friday (January 14) morning that in the past 24 hours there are 8,158 new patients who tested positive for Covid-19, 242 of whom have arrived in Thailand from abroad.

Death toll increased by 15, while 3,942 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 2,308,615 – 2,211,922 of whom have recovered, 74,795 are still in hospitals and 21,898 have died.

Separately, another 52,332 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 128,885 their second shot and 361,472 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 108,313,948.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 320.96 million on Friday, 264.11 million of whom have recovered, 51.31 million are active cases (96,654 in severe condition) and 5.54 million have died (up by 7,299).

 

Thailand ranks 26th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 65.24 million, followed by India with 36.57 million, Brazil with 22.82 million, the UK with 14.97 million and France with 13.24 million.

Related News

Published : January 14, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

PM2.5 haze warning for Greater Bangkok and North

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Omicron to infect everyone before new vaccine arrives, doctor says

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Omicron’s ‘hidden warriors’ will have Bangkok under siege soon, warns academic

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Employing cruelty to keep wild elephants from farms, watering hole

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Latest News

PM2.5 haze warning for Greater Bangkok and North

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Omicron to infect everyone before new vaccine arrives, doctor says

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Omicron’s ‘hidden warriors’ will have Bangkok under siege soon, warns academic

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Thailand lures Chinese rail tourists with Isaan delights

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.