New data backs AstraZeneca use as booster jab amid Omicron fears

Given the urgent global need for protection against Omicron, AstraZeneca is submitting this additional data to health authorities across the world as evidence supporting Vaxzevria as a third dose, irrespective of the primary vaccines.

Mene Pangalos, AstraZeneca’s executive vice president for biopharmaceuticals research and development, said this data shows that the Vaxzevria vaccine has an important role to play as a booster.

“Vaxzevria has protected hundreds of millions of people from Covid-19 around the world. Given the ongoing urgency of the pandemic and the vaccine’s increased immune response to the Omicron variant, we will continue to progress regulatory submissions around the world for its use as a third dose,” he said.

These studies show that a third dose of Vaxzevria after two initial doses of the same vaccine, or after mRNA or inactivated vaccines, strongly boosts immunity against Covid-19, said Prof Andrew J Pollard, chief investigator and director of the Oxford Vaccine Group at the University of Oxford.

“The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is suitable as an option to enhance immunity in the population for countries considering booster programmes, adding to the protection already demonstrated with the first two doses,” he said.