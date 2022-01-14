Thailand to declare Omicron ‘endemic’ this year as nation learns to live with virus

However, he added that Thailand did not disagree with the WHO’s warning that it is too soon to regard Omicron as an endemic rather than pandemic disease.

“We are simply launching a public awareness campaign on how to prepare and to live with Omicron as endemic disease,” Opas said.

The switch from a pandemic to an endemic occurs when a virus becomes manageable via a high vaccination rate.

Opas said the country will only make the switch when more Thais have immunity and the country can safely live with Omicron.

The Public Health Ministry will monitor the situation closely before picking the right time, he added.