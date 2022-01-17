Pheu Thai slams Prayut govt over rising cost of living

Pheu Thai spokeswoman Theerarat Samrejvanich told a press conference that the entire country was now suffering problems stemming from failures of Prayut's government, including the rising cost of living, outbreaks of disease in animals and the Covid-19 pandemic.
“Does Thailand still have a prime minister?” Theerarat asked. “Why is he working from home when the people are suffering? He is running the country by not running it and by covering up information, leading to disaster for the people and the country.”
She attacked Prayut over the rising price of pork, alleging it was caused by the government covering up an outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF).
Had the government addressed the ASF spread from the beginning instead of concealing it, the pork market would not have been hit by shortages resulting in soaring prices, she said.
“The pork price has risen to the highest in Thailand’s history,” Theerarat said.
“Thais are having to turn to other meats and foods, prompting their prices to increase. All sides are suffering. Many people have no income and unemployment is rising. The most vulnerable people have not been taken care of.”
She said Pheu Thai and other opposition parties would submit a parliamentary motion this week demanding an urgent debate on the issues.
“The blame for expensive prices lies with the Prayut government,” Theerarat said, adding that Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit had failed in his task of controlling prices of consumer goods.
“Jurin attacked the Yingluck Shinawatra government over the rising cost of living in 2013 but now he is facing the same trouble,” the spokeswoman said.
Published : January 17, 2022
By : THE NATION
