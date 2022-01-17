Pheu Thai slams Prayut govt over rising cost of living

“Does Thailand still have a prime minister?” Theerarat asked. “Why is he working from home when the people are suffering? He is running the country by not running it and by covering up information, leading to disaster for the people and the country.”

She attacked Prayut over the rising price of pork, alleging it was caused by the government covering up an outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF).

Had the government addressed the ASF spread from the beginning instead of concealing it, the pork market would not have been hit by shortages resulting in soaring prices, she said.

“The pork price has risen to the highest in Thailand’s history,” Theerarat said.