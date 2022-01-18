CCSA to consider reopening Thailand as Covid wave stabilises

The Public Health Ministry will also ask the CCSA to change Covid control zones in line with the current situation so that restrictions on activities are eased.

The meeting will also discuss measures regarding the closure of the country to foreign tourists, said the spokesman, without elaborating.

Hoteliers and tourism business operators are calling on the government to resume the quarantine-free Test & Go scheme, in which fully vaccinated foreign tourists must stay just one night in a hotel pending test results.