Isolated thundershowers, gusty winds and hails forecast in upper Thailand

The high-pressure system still covers the upper country and the South China Sea, resulting in cool to cold weather and light fog in the morning. Mountaintops in the North and the Northeast are cold to very cold with temperature in range of 7-15 °C.
The Department also mentioned that the weak northeast monsoon prevails across the Gulf of Thailand and brings isolated thundershowers to the South.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Cool weather in the morning and thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas with gusty winds and hails; temperature lows of 16-20 degrees and highs of 24-32 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 7-14 degrees Celsius.
Northeast: Cool to cold weather with light fog in the morning and isolated light rains; temperature lows of 13-18 degrees and highs of 27-32 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 9-15 degrees Celsius.
Central: Cool weather with light fog in the morning and thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 19-22 degrees, highs of 32-33 degrees Celsius.
East: Cool weather with light fog in the morning and thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 19-23 degrees, highs of 31-33 degrees Celsius; waves less than a meter high and about a meter high offshore.
South (east coast): Partly cloudy with thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 20-25 degrees, highs of 30-33 degrees Celsius; waves 1-2 meters high and 2 meters high during thundershowers.
South (west coast): Partly cloudy with thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 21-25 degrees, highs of 32-35 degrees Celsius; waves less than a meter high and about a meter high offshore.
Bangkok and surrounding areas: Partly cloudy with light fog in the morning; temperature lows of 21-25 degrees, highs of 31-34 degrees Celsius.
Published : January 20, 2022
By : THE NATION
