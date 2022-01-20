Sat, January 22, 2022

in-focus

Isolated thundershowers, gusty winds and hails forecast in upper Thailand

The Thailand Meteorological Department said on Thursday (January 20) that the westerly trough moves through the North and the upper Central of Thailand while the southeasterly winds bring the moisture from the Gulf and the South China Sea to the lower Central and the East regions. Thundershowers, gusty winds and hails are forecast in these areas. People should beware of the severe condition by keeping off outdoor places, big trees and unsecured billboards. Farmers should prevent for crop damage.

The high-pressure system still covers the upper country and the South China Sea, resulting in cool to cold weather and light fog in the morning. Mountaintops in the North and the Northeast are cold to very cold with temperature in range of 7-15 °C. 

The Department also mentioned that the weak northeast monsoon prevails across the Gulf of Thailand and brings isolated thundershowers to the South.
 

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:

North: Cool weather in the morning and thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas with gusty winds and hails; temperature lows of 16-20 degrees and highs of 24-32 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 7-14 degrees Celsius.

Northeast: Cool to cold weather with light fog in the morning and isolated light rains; temperature lows of 13-18 degrees and highs of 27-32 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 9-15 degrees Celsius.

Central: Cool weather with light fog in the morning and thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 19-22 degrees, highs of 32-33 degrees Celsius.

East: Cool weather with light fog in the morning and thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 19-23 degrees, highs of 31-33 degrees Celsius; waves less than a meter high and about a meter high offshore.

South (east coast): Partly cloudy with thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 20-25 degrees, highs of 30-33 degrees Celsius; waves 1-2 meters high and 2 meters high during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Partly cloudy with thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 21-25 degrees, highs of 32-35 degrees Celsius; waves less than a meter high and about a meter high offshore.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Partly cloudy with light fog in the morning; temperature lows of 21-25 degrees, highs of 31-34 degrees Celsius.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department

Related News

Published : January 20, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

PM2.5 haze warning for Greater Bangkok and North

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Omicron to infect everyone before new vaccine arrives, doctor says

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Omicron’s ‘hidden warriors’ will have Bangkok under siege soon, warns academic

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Employing cruelty to keep wild elephants from farms, watering hole

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Latest News

PM2.5 haze warning for Greater Bangkok and North

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Omicron to infect everyone before new vaccine arrives, doctor says

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Omicron’s ‘hidden warriors’ will have Bangkok under siege soon, warns academic

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Thailand lures Chinese rail tourists with Isaan delights

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.