Isolated thundershowers, gusty winds and hails forecast in upper Thailand

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:

North: Cool weather in the morning and thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas with gusty winds and hails; temperature lows of 16-20 degrees and highs of 24-32 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 7-14 degrees Celsius.

Northeast: Cool to cold weather with light fog in the morning and isolated light rains; temperature lows of 13-18 degrees and highs of 27-32 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 9-15 degrees Celsius.

Central: Cool weather with light fog in the morning and thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 19-22 degrees, highs of 32-33 degrees Celsius.

East: Cool weather with light fog in the morning and thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 19-23 degrees, highs of 31-33 degrees Celsius; waves less than a meter high and about a meter high offshore.

South (east coast): Partly cloudy with thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 20-25 degrees, highs of 30-33 degrees Celsius; waves 1-2 meters high and 2 meters high during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Partly cloudy with thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 21-25 degrees, highs of 32-35 degrees Celsius; waves less than a meter high and about a meter high offshore.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Partly cloudy with light fog in the morning; temperature lows of 21-25 degrees, highs of 31-34 degrees Celsius.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department