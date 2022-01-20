Prayut skating on thin ice after expulsion of 21 MPs, says Thammasat lecturer

Dr. Charupol Ruangsuwan from the Faculty of Political Science Thammasat University said Prayut would eventually have to dissolve the House before a censure showdown in the House.

Charupol was commenting on the decision of the Palang Pracharath’s executive board on Wednesday to expel the party’s former secretary-general Thamanat Prompow and 20 other MPs from the party.

Although a party source said the move was just a tactic to allow the 21 MPs to stay in the new New Economics Party while they would still be a part of the coalition, some observers see it as a sign of severe rifts between Prayut and Thamanat.

Prayut had earlier removed Thamanat from his Cabinet, suspecting the Phayao MP of trying to engineer his ouster in a no-confidence debate.