Marijuana legalisation a step closer to reality

The revised Narcotics Code in force since January 9 no longer has cannabis and hemp on it, but people have been arrested for growing marijuana.

The panel meeting, chaired by Public Health Ministry deputy permanent secretary Dr Thongchai Keeratihatthayakon, agreed to remove marijuana from the Category 5 narcotics list.

The decision will be referred to the Office of the Narcotics Control Board, which is chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, for approval. If approved at the board’s next meeting on January 25, the change will be stated in an annoucement to be signed by Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.