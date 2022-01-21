Hua Hin and Cha-am to become ‘global wellness destinations’

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT)’s plan for the neighbouring seaside resorts was approved by the Centre for Economic Situation Administration (CESA) on Friday.

The Thailand Wellness Sandbox will transform Hua Hin in Prachuap Khiri Khan and Cha-am in Phetchaburi province as Thailand’s premier destinations for wellness-conscious tourists, government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said.

Meanwhile Hua Hin, Cha-am and the rest of the west coast will be promoted as “Thailand’s Riviera”, focusing on the wellness tourism brand.