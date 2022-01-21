Mon, February 07, 2022

in-focus

Hua Hin and Cha-am to become ‘global wellness destinations’

Hua Hin and Cha-am will be promoted as new international destinations for wellness tourism under the Thailand Wellness Sandbox programme.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT)’s plan for the neighbouring seaside resorts was approved by the Centre for Economic Situation Administration (CESA) on Friday.

The Thailand Wellness Sandbox will transform Hua Hin in Prachuap Khiri Khan and Cha-am in Phetchaburi province as Thailand’s premier destinations for wellness-conscious tourists, government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said.

Meanwhile Hua Hin, Cha-am and the rest of the west coast will be promoted as “Thailand’s Riviera”, focusing on the wellness tourism brand.

“The goal is to develop tourism products and services in Hua Hin and Cha-am to meet international standards and gain wider recognition,” the spokesman explained.

The meeting of CESA, which was chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, also tasked the TAT with selecting other pilot areas to be included in the programme.

Addressing the pressing issue of rising living costs, the prime minister instructed the Commerce Ministry, Consumer Protection Board, police and other relevant agencies to ensure that products are reasonably priced and there is no hoarding.

The PM said hoarders and their accomplices would be punished by law.

Nation Thailnad
