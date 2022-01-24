Upper Thailand gets cooler by 1-2 degrees, isolated thundershowers in the South

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:

North: Cool to cold weather; temperature lows of 12-20 degrees and highs of 28-34 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 3-10 degrees Celsius with frost in some areas.

Northeast: Cool weather in the morning with thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 14-21 degrees and highs of 28-33 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 10-15 degrees Celsius.

Central: Cool weather with light fog in the morning; temperature lows of 20-22 degrees, highs of 32-35 degrees Celsius.

East: Cool weather in the morning with thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 20-23 degrees, highs of 30-34 degrees Celsius; waves less than a meter high and about a meter high offshore.

South (east coast): Cool weather in the morning with thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 21-24 degrees, highs of 29-34 degrees Celsius; waves a meter high and 1-2 meters high during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Partly cloudy with isolated light rains; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees, highs of 33-35 degrees Celsius; waves less than a meter high and about a meter high offshore.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Partly cloudy with light fog in the morning; temperature lows of 22-23 degrees, highs of 32-34 degrees Celsius.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department