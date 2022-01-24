Upper Thailand gets cooler by 1-2 degrees, isolated thundershowers in the South

Meanwhile, the southerly and southeasterly winds prevail across the Northeast and the East regions, resulting in isolated thundershowers in some areas. People in the upper country should take care of their health due to variable weather. Farmers should prevent for crop damage.
The Department also mentioned that the weak northeast monsoon prevails across the Gulf of Thailand and the South and brings isolated thundershowers to the South.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Cool to cold weather; temperature lows of 12-20 degrees and highs of 28-34 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 3-10 degrees Celsius with frost in some areas.
Northeast: Cool weather in the morning with thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 14-21 degrees and highs of 28-33 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 10-15 degrees Celsius.
Central: Cool weather with light fog in the morning; temperature lows of 20-22 degrees, highs of 32-35 degrees Celsius.
East: Cool weather in the morning with thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 20-23 degrees, highs of 30-34 degrees Celsius; waves less than a meter high and about a meter high offshore.
South (east coast): Cool weather in the morning with thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 21-24 degrees, highs of 29-34 degrees Celsius; waves a meter high and 1-2 meters high during thundershowers.
South (west coast): Partly cloudy with isolated light rains; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees, highs of 33-35 degrees Celsius; waves less than a meter high and about a meter high offshore.
Bangkok and surrounding areas: Partly cloudy with light fog in the morning; temperature lows of 22-23 degrees, highs of 32-34 degrees Celsius.
Published : January 24, 2022
By : THE NATION
