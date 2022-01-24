Thai driving licence now a QR code in your smartphone

To use the e-driving licence, motorists must first change their traditional licence to a smart one with a QR code that is linked to the DLT’s application. The change can be made at any DLT branch office (relevant fees apply).

“Traditional driving licences [without the QR code] can be used until they expire, after which they will be replaced with a smartcard upon renewal,” the department said. “Those who hold the [now discontinued] lifetime driving license can use their traditional licence for as long as they like.”

For more information, visit https://www.mot.go.th or call 1356.