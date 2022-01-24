Mon, February 07, 2022

Thai driving licence now a QR code in your smartphone

Motorists in Thailand do not need to carry a physical driving licence and can instead show a screen capture of their “DLT QR licence”, the Department of Land Transport (DLT) announced on Sunday.

“This also means the licence holder can submit a print of the DLT QR licence’s screen capture in either colour or black and white as a valid ID when dealing with government agencies that require such documents,” the department said.

For the screen capture to be eligible, it must contain readable information of the front and back of the driver’s licence and QR code which can be scanned to obtain the licence holder’s information from DLT’s database.

To use the e-driving licence, motorists must first change their traditional licence to a smart one with a QR code that is linked to the DLT’s application. The change can be made at any DLT branch office (relevant fees apply).

“Traditional driving licences [without the QR code] can be used until they expire, after which they will be replaced with a smartcard upon renewal,” the department said. “Those who hold the [now discontinued] lifetime driving license can use their traditional licence for as long as they like.”

For more information, visit https://www.mot.go.th or call 1356.

Published : January 24, 2022

By : THE NATION

