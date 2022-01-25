Thailand records 6,718 Covid-19 cases and 12 deaths on Tuesday

Death toll increased by 12, while 7,659 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 2,391,357 – 2,287,768 of whom have recovered, 81,532 are still in hospitals and 22,057 have died.

Separately, another 22,996 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 47,236 their second shot and 218,124 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 112,759,859.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 355.63 million on Tuesday, 282.3 million of whom have recovered, 67.71 million are active cases (95,596 in severe condition) and 5.62 million have died (up by 5,920).