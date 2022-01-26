Netizens fume over cafe customer's rude behaviour towards cat

The shop owner, who uses the account itimgon_ong, said he was very sad to find out about the incident.

He said his chef later spotted the cat outside and brought it back into the shop. He said fortunately the cat did not panic and run onto the road amid the traffic.

The shop owner posted that as his shop is a cat café, a cat hater should not have come there in the first place.

He said he had also put up signs around the shop that if any patron feared cats, they should inform the staff who will put them away.

The owner said the incident happened when he was not in the cafe and his chef was alone. The chef was busy preparing meals so he didn’t see what was happening outside the kitchen. The chef was surprised to later find out about how the cat had landed outside, so he informed the shop owner to check the shop's security camera.

The clip drew many angry comments. Some TikTok users even urged the shop owner to locate the “culprit” and take legal action against him for putting the cat’s life in danger.

They said the man should have realised that it was a cat café, and avoided the place if he did not like cats.