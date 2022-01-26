State of emergency extended until March 31

The announcement stated that the SARS-CoV-2 virus has mutated into Omicron variant, which is highly transmissible, spreading another wave of infections in the country.

The announcement said although most Thais have been vaccinated against the virus, the number of people who have received a booster dose is still low, and thus the situation can pose risk to the public health system and the health and life of Thai people if the pandemic worsens in the country.

Moreover, it has been found that more and more people from neighbouring countries were trying to flee violence and economic hardship in their countries to Thailand, which could worsen the pandemic situation in Thailand.